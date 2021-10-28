Unification Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Unification has a market cap of $1.81 million and $45,895.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unification has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00206771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00098350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unification Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

