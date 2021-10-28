United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Update

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, an increase of 2,989.7% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of United Lithium stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. United Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.46.
United Lithium Company Profile
