United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Update

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, an increase of 2,989.7% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of United Lithium stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. United Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.46.

Get United Lithium alerts:

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.