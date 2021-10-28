United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $227.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has been given a $227.00 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $212.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

