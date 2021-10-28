United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $212.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Parcel Service stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $565,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

