United Services Automobile Association Has $15.07 Million Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Magna International were worth $15,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Magna International by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. Barclays lowered shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

