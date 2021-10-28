United Services Automobile Association Has $73.03 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $73,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 749,224 shares of company stock worth $106,932,298. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.35. 31,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,681. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.87. The company has a market cap of $344.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

