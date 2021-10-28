United Services Automobile Association Lowers Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 384.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average is $114.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.