United Services Automobile Association Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 0.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Amgen were worth $43,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,012. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.97 and its 200 day moving average is $235.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

