United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.58. The firm has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

