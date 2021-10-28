Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of UVE stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 323,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

