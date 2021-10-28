Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Universal Logistics worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 92.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ULH stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $579.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

