Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Univest Financial stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. 135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,501. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $846.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Univest Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Univest Financial worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

