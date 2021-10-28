UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $8.85

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $7.18. UP Fintech shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 209,032 shares trading hands.

TIGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.89 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UP Fintech by 299.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 235.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at about $23,185,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at about $2,691,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

