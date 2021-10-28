Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.03-0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.31 million.Upwork also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.070 EPS.

Upwork stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.63. 94,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. Upwork has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -254.75 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.55.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,686. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

