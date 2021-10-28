Urban One (UONE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

Get Urban One alerts:

NASDAQ:UONE opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $586.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. Urban One has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $24.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.