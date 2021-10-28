Utah Retirement Systems Buys 2,763 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,181 shares of company stock worth $31,376,282. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $158.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.31. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.84 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

