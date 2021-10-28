Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,949,000 after purchasing an additional 233,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,509,000 after buying an additional 1,086,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,255,000 after acquiring an additional 318,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

