Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Five9 were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 249.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Five9 by 104.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $158.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.47. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

