Utah Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 41.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

NYSE APO opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,281,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

