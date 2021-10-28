Utah Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

