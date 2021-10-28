Utah Retirement Systems Raises Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PTC were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in PTC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

PTC stock opened at $125.01 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.