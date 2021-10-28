Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,000 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,125,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HWM opened at $29.38 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

