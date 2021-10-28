Uxin Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 29,839 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,068% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,554 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Uxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at $2,422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Uxin by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,987,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after buying an additional 1,866,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,479,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UXIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 108,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,783. The stock has a market cap of $871.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.39. Uxin has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

