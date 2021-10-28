Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 281.1% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

