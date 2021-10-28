VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.37

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.37 and last traded at $96.33, with a volume of 118287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average is $91.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOO. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

