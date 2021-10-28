VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.37

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.37 and last traded at $96.33, with a volume of 118287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average is $91.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOO. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

