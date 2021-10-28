Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

ESGV opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

