Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 51,241 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.83% of Mercury General worth $173,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

MCY stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

