Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.35% of Brookfield Renewable worth $169,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $40.37 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

