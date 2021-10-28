Vanguard Group Inc. Has $179.77 Million Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,923,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,605,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $179,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after buying an additional 1,594,798 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,754,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,724,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,402,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,100,000 after purchasing an additional 502,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 653,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 467,182 shares during the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $30.10 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

