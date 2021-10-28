Vanguard Group Inc. Has $184.36 Million Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Zuora worth $184,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 94.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 356,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 13.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after buying an additional 197,767 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ZUO stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 2.10. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532 over the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

