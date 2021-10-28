Vanguard Group Inc. Has $192.12 Million Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of TowneBank worth $192,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TowneBank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. TowneBank has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.