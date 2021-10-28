Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 161,956 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Harsco worth $171,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Harsco by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harsco by 693.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -558.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

