Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $177,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSGX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

