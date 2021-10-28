Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after buying an additional 353,956 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 152,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,737,000 after buying an additional 44,697 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,012,000.

Shares of MGK opened at $250.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.96 and its 200-day moving average is $231.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $177.10 and a 12-month high of $252.75.

