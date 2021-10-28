Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 85.6% in October

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 75,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.2% in the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

VONE stock opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.87. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $149.68 and a 1-year high of $213.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.648 dividend. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

