Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 492.3% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,266.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWV opened at $143.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $152.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.