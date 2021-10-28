Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the September 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 153.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,193,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BNDW opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.22. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.17 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.