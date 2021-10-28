ViacomCBS (VIACA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

Shares of VIACA stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $101.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

