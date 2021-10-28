Viad (VVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Viad to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $912.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.01. Viad has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viad stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Viad worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

