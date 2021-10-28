Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Insider Michael Mcnamara Sells 13,469 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 13,469 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $2,081,633.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Mcnamara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Mcnamara sold 364 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $43,396.08.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $146.08 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $156.96. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.82.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Vicor by 152.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 125.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

