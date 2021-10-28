Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Insider Michael Mcnamara Sells 13,469 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 13,469 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $2,081,633.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Mcnamara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Mcnamara sold 364 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $43,396.08.
NASDAQ:VICR opened at $146.08 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $156.96. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.82.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Vicor by 152.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 125.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.