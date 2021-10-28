Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.62.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

