Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,338. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.48. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Gold stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vista Gold were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VGZ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

