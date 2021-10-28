Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective from Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €269.29 ($316.81).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €203.90 ($239.88) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €195.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €210.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

