Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €301.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €301.00 ($354.12) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €268.93 ($316.39).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €203.90 ($239.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €195.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €210.59.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

