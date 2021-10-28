Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Position Lifted by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 240,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $68.28 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

