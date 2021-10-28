Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.44% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 186.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 273.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of VYGR opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.04. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

