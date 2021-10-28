Voyager Token (VGX) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 32% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $729.42 million and approximately $33.04 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00004263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00206289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00098593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Voyager Token

VGX is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

