VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.00. 668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $711.42 million, a P/E ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

Get VSE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VSE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VSE were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.