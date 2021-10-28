Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €290.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €328.56 ($386.54).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €279.15 ($328.41) on Monday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €289.79 and its 200 day moving average is €292.73.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

