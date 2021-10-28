Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.0473 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

